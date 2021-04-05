Spring Sports Scoreboard For April 5th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 5, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Swanton 4 Northwood 3

Hilltop 9 Liberty Center 2

Fairview 20 Montpelier 2 (5 inn.)

Pettisville 10 Toledo Christian 0 (5 inn.)

Eastside (IN) 8 Edgerton 3

VARSITY BASEBALL

Ayersville 10 Fayette 0 (6 inn.)

Archbold 15 Hilltop 0 (5 inn.)

Perrysburg 13 Bryan 3 (5 inn.)

Sylvania Northview 6 Evergreen 3

Toledo Christian 18 Pettisville 3 (6 inn.)

Edgerton 19 Edon 9

BOYS TENNIS

Sylvania Northview 5 Archbold 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 5 Wauseon 0

Bryan 5 Napoleon 0

 

