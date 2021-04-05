Spring Sports Scoreboard For April 5th, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Swanton 4 Northwood 3
Hilltop 9 Liberty Center 2
Fairview 20 Montpelier 2 (5 inn.)
Pettisville 10 Toledo Christian 0 (5 inn.)
Eastside (IN) 8 Edgerton 3
VARSITY BASEBALL
Ayersville 10 Fayette 0 (6 inn.)
Archbold 15 Hilltop 0 (5 inn.)
Perrysburg 13 Bryan 3 (5 inn.)
Sylvania Northview 6 Evergreen 3
Toledo Christian 18 Pettisville 3 (6 inn.)
Edgerton 19 Edon 9
BOYS TENNIS
Sylvania Northview 5 Archbold 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 5 Wauseon 0
Bryan 5 Napoleon 0
