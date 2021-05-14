VARSITY SOFTBALL
Division II Sectional Finals
Wauseon 15 Sandusky 1 (5 innings)
Bryan 5 Napoleon 1
Division III Sectional Finals
Lake 13 Swanton 5
Eastwood 10 Archbold 4
Evergreen 7 Liberty Center 5 (13 innings)
Regular Season
Montpelier 11 Stryker 3
Edon 27 Hamilton (IN) 1 (5 innings)
Pettisville 13 Fayette 3 (5 innings)
Edgerton Wayne Trace 4
VARSITY BASEBALL
Antwerp 12 Hilltop 0 (5 innings)
Montpelier 9 Hicksville 4
Tinora 10 Bryan 0 (5 innings)
Toledo Central Catholic 4 Archbold 3
GIRLS VARSITY TRACK
NWOAL Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Liberty Center 187.33; 2. Patrick Henry 126.66; 3. Wauseon 94; 4. Archbold 80.5; 5. Bryan 62; T6. Evergreen 39, Delta 39; 8. Swanton 13.5
BOYS VARSITY TRACK
NWOAL Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 133.5; 2. Bryan 132; 3. Wauseon 112; 4. Liberty Center 71.5; 5. Delta 66; 6. Evergreen 65.5; 7. Patrick Henry 44.5; 8. Swanton 17
Be the first to comment on "Spring Sports Scoreboard For Friday, May 14th"