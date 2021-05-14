Spring Sports Scoreboard For Friday, May 14th

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 14, 2021

 

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Division II Sectional Finals

Wauseon 15 Sandusky 1 (5 innings)

Bryan 5 Napoleon 1

Division III Sectional Finals

Lake 13 Swanton 5

Eastwood 10 Archbold 4

Evergreen 7 Liberty Center 5 (13 innings)

Regular Season

Montpelier 11 Stryker 3

Edon 27 Hamilton (IN) 1 (5 innings)

Pettisville 13 Fayette 3 (5 innings)

Edgerton Wayne Trace 4

VARSITY BASEBALL

Antwerp 12 Hilltop 0 (5 innings)

Montpelier 9 Hicksville 4

Tinora 10 Bryan 0 (5 innings)

Toledo Central Catholic 4 Archbold 3

GIRLS VARSITY TRACK

NWOAL Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Liberty Center 187.33; 2. Patrick Henry 126.66; 3. Wauseon 94; 4. Archbold 80.5; 5. Bryan 62; T6. Evergreen 39, Delta 39; 8. Swanton 13.5

BOYS VARSITY TRACK

NWOAL Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 133.5; 2. Bryan 132; 3. Wauseon 112; 4. Liberty Center 71.5; 5. Delta 66; 6. Evergreen 65.5; 7. Patrick Henry 44.5; 8. Swanton 17

 

