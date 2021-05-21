Spring Sports Scoreboard For Friday, May 21st

VARSITY BASEBALL
Division II Sectional Final
Wauseon 4 Bryan 3
Division III Sectional Final
Archbold 2 Lake 0
Paulding 8 Evergreen 5 (8 innings)
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Division IV District Final
Hilltop 11 Antwerp 0
Regular Season
North Central 15 Montpelier 9
GIRLS VARSITY TRACK
Division II Districts (@ Defiance)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Celina 112; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf 84; 3. Van Wert 79; 4. St. Marys 78.5; 5. Wauseon 71; 6. Lima Bath 63.5; 7. Bryan 46; 8. Evergreen 32; 9. Paulding 31; 10. Defiance 24; 11. Napoleon 15; 12. Swanton 14; 13. Otsego 12
Division III Districts (@ Ayersville)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Tinora 124; 2. Patrick Henry 98; 3. Ayersville 77; 4. Archbold 71; 5. Wayne Trace 68; 6. Fairview 33; 7. Antwerp 32; 8. Holgate 28; 9. Montpelier 26; 10. Continental 23; 11. Hicksville 21; 12. Stryker 20; 13. Delta 12; 14. Edgerton 11; 15. North Central 9; 16. Pettisville 6; 17. Fayette 3; 18. Hilltop 1
BOYS VARSITY TRACK
Division II Districts (@ Defiance)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Van Wert 121; 2. Wauseon 83; 3. Bryan 74; 4. Otsego 72.5; 5. St. Marys 60.5; 6. Lima Bath 58; 7. Ottawa-Glandorf 57; 8. Lakota 51; 9. Napoleon 32; 10. Evergreen 31; 11. Swanton 18; 12. Paulding 4
Division III Districts (@ Ayersville)
TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 128; 2. Tinora 78; 3. Montpelier 63; 4. Fairview 55; 5. Edgerton 54; 6. Wayne Trace 49.5; 7. Holgate 47; 8. Continental 41; 9. Edon 39.5; 10. Hicksville 31.5; 11. Antwerp 31; 12. Ayersville 21.5; 13. Hilltop 9; 14. North Central 8; 15. Fayette 4
