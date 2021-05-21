Archbold Rotary Announces Recipients Of $8,250 In College Scholarships

The Archbold Rotary Club has awarded $8,250 in college scholarships to 11 Archbold High School seniors and one Archbold area student attending Northwest State Community College.

The scholarships were announced recently at Archbold’s senior scholarship night (May 13) and at the school service club’s year-end breakfast (May 7).

Seniors Trey Theobald and Weston Ruffer each received $1,000 scholarships, and Kate Nofziger, William Nofziger and Macy Peterson each received $750 scholarships.

Four seniors were awarded $500 scholarships: Daniel Oyer, Lyndsay Gladieux, Kiera Gensler and Zoe Castillo. Senior Emily Hines, who attends Four County Career Center, also received a $500 scholarship.

Rotary awarded two $500 service scholarships to seniors who have participated in a variety of service projects as part of the school’s Family, Career, Community Leadership of America (FCCLA) club. Those scholarships were presented to Mason Conway and Kiera Gensler.

Additionally, a $500 scholarship will be awarded to an Archbold area resident who is attending Northwest State Community College. That recipient has not yet been named.

Since 1994 when Archbold Rotary began awarding college scholarships, at least $205,950 has been awarded. The club holds an annual reverse raffle to raise funds to support the scholarship awards and some of the other community projects that Archbold Rotary supports.

Archbold Rotary was chartered by Rotary International in 1955 and has one active charter member – Chuck Lugbill. Jodi Herman is the current president. The club meets every Wednesday for lunch at The Barn Restaurant.