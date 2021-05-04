VARSITY BASEBALL
Wauseon 9 Holgate 6
Bryan 5 Fairview 3
Otsego 14 Swanton (6 innings)
Antwerp 5 Edon 0
Toledo Start 9 Delta 5
Tinora 11 Archbold 7
Hilltop 8 Pettisville 2
Montpelier 18 North Central 0 (5 innings)
Edgerton 8 Lakewood Park 6
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Edgerton 14 Hicksville 0 (5 innings)
Bryan 6 Wayne Trace 0
Fairview 14 Evergreen 4
Otsego 15 Archbold 2 (6 innings)
Antwerp 21 Delta 1 (5 innings)
Wauseon 12 Napoleon 1 (5 innings)
Montpelier 10 North Central 4
Hilltop 17 Pettisville 0 (5 innings)
BOYS VARSITY TRACK
Edgerton 94 Continental 60 Antwerp 52 Fort Jennings 42
Archbold 86 Bryan 43 Evergreen 36
Wauseon 80 Patrick Henry 50 Delta 45
Hilltop 76 Pettisville 67 North Central 51 Stryker 11
GIRLS VARSITY TRACK
Antwerp 87.5 Edgerton 56 Fort Jennings 54 Continental 40.5
Archbold 79 Bryan 38 Evergreen 26
Patrick Henry 78 Wauseon 66 Delta 28
Pettisville 101 North Central 52 Stryker 49 Hilltop 21
BOYS TENNIS
Bryan 5 Wauseon 0
Be the first to comment on "Spring Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, May 4th"