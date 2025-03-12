St. Mary School (Edgerton) Raises Over $3,000 For Food For The Poor

PRESS RELEASE – The St. Mary School community is living out the Gospel call to serve those in need, as students, staff, and parishioners have already donated over $3,000 this school year to support Food for the Poor.

Their generosity reflects the words of Jesus in Matthew 25:35—“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.”

Food for the Poor is a Christian organization dedicated to relieving hunger and poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean. Through donations like those from St. Mary School, the organization provides essential food, clean water, housing, healthcare, and education to some of the most vulnerable communities in the world.

Every dollar makes a difference, with even a small contribution providing meals for entire families in desperate need.

Principal Julie Taylor expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support: “It is truly inspiring to see our students and families embrace the mission of helping others. Their generosity is a testament to the values we instill at St. Mary School.”

The fundraising efforts will continue throughout the school year as St. Mary School strives to be the hands and feet of Christ, bringing hope to those in need.