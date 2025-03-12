St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Celebrate New Books Thanks To Generous Donors

EASTON NAILOR

LILY BRATSBERG

PRESS RELEASE – Students at St. Mary School were all smiles this week as they eagerly opened their brand-new books from the recent Book Blast.

Thanks to the generosity of family, friends, and supporters who donated to student accounts, each child had the opportunity to build their own home library and foster a love for reading.

The Book Blast initiative encourages literacy by providing students with high-quality books tailored to their reading levels and interests.

Principal Julie Taylor expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, stating, “Seeing the joy on our students’ faces as they receive their books is truly heartwarming. We are incredibly grateful to our donors for making this possible.”

With reading being a fundamental skill for lifelong learning, programs like Book Blast play a crucial role in nurturing young readers.

St. Mary School looks forward to continuing its mission of fostering literacy and academic growth for all students. Pictured with their new books are Easton Nailor and Lily Bratsberg.