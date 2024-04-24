St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Enjoy Busy Month

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERTREE PROGRAM … Anne Marie Michaels from the Williams County Soil and Water District brought a very special tree planting program to the first grade students at St. Mary School. The students learned about the parts of the tree and their purpose. They talked about what all trees do for us and counted the rings on a tree trunk. They were excited to take their trees home and plant them. Pictured in no particular order are Blake Beagle, Ally Cape, Rylea Call, Louisa Sonneberger, Daize Laney, and Abigaile Lindenmeyer, Ella Boeke, Levi Boeke, Avery Everetts, Kinleigh McMaken, Carter Adkins, and Owen Appel. CELEBRATING THE SACRAMENT … In a joyous celebration of faith, the St. Mary Catholic Church community extends its warmest congratulations to the second grade students who received their First Holy Communion on April 14. The sacrament of Holy Communion marks a pivotal point in the lives of these children as they grow in the love and grace of Jesus. May God bless each of them. Pictured are: Grace Bonnell, Olivia Boeke, Paige Hobeck, Audrey Malcolm, Carson Reitzel, and Maddox Moyer. Adults include Principal Julie Taylor, Deacon Rod Conkle, Father Dan Borgelt, Teacher Janice Richardson, and CCD Coordinator Karrie Kimpel. VISITING SPANGLER’S … As part of a STEM field trip, the St. Mary School 5th and 6th grade students toured Creative Liquid Coating and Spangler’s Candy World. At Creative Liquid Coating, students were able to see how a variety of semi grills are created from start to shipment. Then at Spangler’s they learned the history of the Spangler Candy Company and how this local, family business has operated for over 100 years! These experiences help students to learn about career choices in our local communities that incorporate science, technology, and engineering. TOP SELLERS … Pictured are students from St. Mary School who were the top ticket sellers in the Spring for the Green Raffle. They earned an Edon Dairy Treat gift card.