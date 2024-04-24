NAMI Four County Hosting Mental Health Awareness Month Program With Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital

(PRESS RELEASE) – NAMI Four County is pleased to announce its partnership with Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital (NOPH) for a special “Community Conversations” in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

The event will take place on May 7 at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board, T-761, SR-66 in Archbold. The featured speaker is Charlie Hughes, CEO of Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital (NOPH).

One of six regional psychiatric hospitals operated by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, NOPH provides comprehensive in-patient care and treatment to patients throughout a 23-county region.

As part of the conversation, Hughes will explain how the hospital is able to go beyond stabilization and treat patients to wellness.

She will also discuss the impact of the growing number of patients referred by the justice system, which today makes up more than 95 percent of the patient population at NOPH.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of The National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

NAMI works to educate, support, advocate, listen and lead to improve the lives of people with mental illness and their loved ones.

This event is open to the public and free of charge. To secure your attendance, please contact us via phone at 419-439-8131, or through email at wendy@namifourcounty.org