St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Share Images Of Hope During Easter Season

WINDOW DECORATING … Students at St. Mary School were challenged to decorate a window with an Easter scene. Shown above is 2nd grader Adley Thiel and her little sisters displaying their window.

CROSS PROJECT … Pictured is Henry Gerschutz, son of Erin and Mark Gerschutz, with the cross that he created with his family. He is a fourth grade student at St. Mary School. Each year the students in grade four create crosses for an outdoor Stations of the Cross event. This was such a labor of love especially knowing we won’t be participating in this prayerful event this year due to the pandemic. What a great message of hope during Holy Week.

SPREADING HOPE … The Schroeder kids, with the help of their Grandpa Roger, used their extra time to spread a message of hope. Over the past couple of weeks they made these encouraging signs to remind everyone to put their trust in God. They delivered them to family members to put in their yards. Blake, Grace, Cara and Bryce (pictured above) are the children of Adam and Colette Schroeder.

SYMBOL OF THE SEASON … Aaliyah Spangler, a fourth grade student at St. Mary School, created this beautiful cross with her family for the outdoor Stations of the Cross. She is the daughter of Andrea Granger and Derek Spangler. She has it displayed in her yard at home.