Allan Bernath (1953-2020)

Allan John Bernath, 66 years, of West Unity, passed away early Friday morning, April 10, 2020 in his residence. Al was born August 27, 1953 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Robert Edmund and Wilma Mae (Durham) Bernath. He was a 1971 graduate of Hilltop High School.

Al married Peggy Lee Johnson on November 2, 1973 in West Unity, Ohio and she survives. Al was a long-haul truck driver for B&H Industries for 38 years. He was a member of West Unity United Methodist Church and Sons of the American Legion, West Unity American Legion Post 669.

He served on the Brady Township Fire Department for 43 years. Al was a devoted husband and father, always supporting his wife and children. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Fox News Network, Saddle Up Saturday and Perry Mason.

Surviving is his wife, Peggy Bernath of West Unity, Ohio; two children, Marcia Bernath of Plantation, Florida and Jonathan (Nicole) Bernath of Pioneer, Ohio; two grandchildren, Bailee and Lucas Bernath; one sister, Ann (Fred) Bliekamp-Spicer of West Unity, Ohio.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private graveside funeral services for Allan John Bernath will be held in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. A Memorial Service for Allan will be held later in the summer after the pandemic ends. Services are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, wind chimes and concrete products, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Brady Township Fire Department or to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

