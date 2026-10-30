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Firefighters Charge Up St. Mary Students On Battery Safety

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Students gather around an Edgerton Fire Department truck outside St. Mary School

TRUCK TOUR … St. Mary School students gather around an Edgerton Fire Department truck during the fire safety visit. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

 

A presenter speaks to seated St. Mary School students in a classroom

CLASSROOM LESSON … A presenter speaks to St. Mary School students during the fire safety presentation.

 

Students look at equipment stored in an Edgerton fire truck

INSIDE THE TRUCK … St. Mary School students look at equipment stored in the Edgerton Fire Department truck.

EDGERTON — In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, members of the Edgerton Fire Department visited St. Mary School to share a fire safety presentation with students. This year’s program focused on lithium battery safety, helping students understand the potential dangers of lithium batteries and how to use, charge and store battery-powered devices safely.

“We are grateful to our local firefighters for taking the time to educate our students and reinforce the importance of fire prevention. Their dedication, service, and commitment to keeping our community safe do not go unnoticed,” Principal Julie Taylor said. “Thank you, Edgerton Fire Department, for all you do for our community!”

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