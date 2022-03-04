St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) Announces Dates For Preschool Registration & Kindergarten Assessment

Facebook

Saint Patrick Catholic School, Bryan, Ohio is now open for registration for the 2022-2023 school year for Preschool 3-year-olds, Preschool 4-year-olds, Clovergarten, and Kindergarten through Grade 6!

Call the school office at 419-636-3592 today to schedule a tour, get a registration packet, and get more information. Scholarships are available for qualified applicants.

Visit our website: stpatbryan.net, Facebook: Saint Patrick Catholic School, Instagram, and Twitter: @stpatrickbryan, or email the Principal, Mrs. Tracy Koenig at tkoenig@saintpatrickschoolbryan.org.Everyone is welcome.

Saint Patrick Catholic School will hold Kindergarten Assessments for the 2022-2023 school year at 610 S. Portland St., Bryan on Monday, April 4, 2022, 5:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 5, 2022 8:30 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Students must be five years old on or before September 30, 2022.

A custodial parent or guardian is required to attend the assessment with the child. Plan to bring your child’s birth certificate, custody papers, if applicable, and immunization record with you.

All COVID protocols will be in place. Please call the school office at 419-636-3592 to schedule an appointment