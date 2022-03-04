Four County BOE Authorizes Necessary Tax Levies To Be Certified By County Auditor

Facebook

On February 24, 2022, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

•January Organization/Regular Meeting Minutes.

•Financial statements and investments for the month of January 2022 as presented.

•Appropriation Modifications as presented.

•Then and Now Certification as presented.

•A resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorization of the necessary Tax Levies, certifying them to the County Auditor for FY23.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

•The resignation of Matthew Nofziger, Adult Ed Coordinator.

•Certified and Classified Substitutes as presented.

•To move Amy Maassel to the Master’s Column of the salary schedule.

•Paid and unpaid leave for Brooke Martin and Jill Westhoven.

•FMLA and unpaid leave for Tracy Dopp.

•Nurse Aide Clinical Instructors as presented.

•A one-year 10 month plus contract for Kate Keel, Secretary.

•Adult Education contract for Richard Busch for Public Safety/Fire Clinical Coordinator.

•2022 Board Committees as presented

•The lease for the Wauseon CBI site.

•A resolution for “Temporary Expansion of the Employment of Substitute Teachers” for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

•A donation of a variety of books from Peggy Rupp to the FCCC Library as well as a monetary donation from Cooper Farms Hatchery to the Adult Education Program.

Upcoming meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education include the regular March Board Meeting on March 17, 2022, 6:30 p.m., in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.