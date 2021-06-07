St. Paul’s United Methodist Women Sponsoring Chicken BBQ

St. Paul’s United Methodist Women will sponsor a Chicken BBQ Friday, June 18th (Carryout only) from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the church, 402 Broad St., Montpelier.

UMW Executive Committee members are shown welcoming the public to this event, from left to right, Outreach Chr. Gloria Poorman, Treasurer Ann Fritsch, President Cindy Clark, Program Resources Chr. Armeda Sawmiller, Vice President Jan Beatty, and Social Action Chr. Jan Kline.

Menu includes Port-a-Pit ½ chicken, potato salad, applesauce, roll and cookie. Advance tickets $10.00/meal are available by calling the church office 419-485-3519 (Mon-Thurs 9 am-4:00 pm) or purchase sale day.

Meal pickup will be at the church’s south entrance parking lot. Proceeds will support local ministries.