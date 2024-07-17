State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Ohio Turnpike

News Article Views: 989

(PRESS RELEASE) SWANTON – The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred July 16 at 4 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike near Interstate 280 in Lake Township, Wood County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Kenny L. Robinson, 58, Mt Sterling, Ky., was traveling westbound on the Ohio Turnpike when the motorcycle tire blew out and Robinson lost control.

Robinson succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. The motorcycle passenger, Barbara J. Rowland 58, Winchester, Ky., sustained serious injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Clay Township Fire Department, Lake Township Police Department, Mercy Health Life Flight, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, and Madison Motor Service. The incident remains under investigation.