Bryan Kiwanis Club Awards Grant Money & Scholarships

News Article Views: 14

(PHOTOS PROVIDED)

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … Every year the Kiwanis Club of Bryan awards one scholarship to every high school in Williams County as well as two scholarships to Four County High School. These students were honored and recognized at the club’s meeting on July 10,2024 and presented with their scholarship award. Pictured left to right is Ashton Sines, Dylan Siebenaler, Paige Oxender, Ella Miler and Bethaney Williams.

GRANT MONEY … Bryan Kiwanis Vice President Chasity Yoder presented a grant for $1,000 to Mary Beth Snider, right, director of the Williams County Community Theater, and Gabi Malanga, center, participant in WCCT’s annual Children’s Theatre Workshop. Bryan Kiwanis is the Presenting Sponsor of this summer’s workshop, open to children and youth ages 8 to 18. The workshop culminates with the performance of two plays by children and youth from throughout Williams County on Aug. 1 to 4 at WCCT’s Goldsmith Theatre, 208 W. Butler St., Bryan.