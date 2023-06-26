Monday, June 26
News

State Patrol Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Crash In Lucas County

No Comments1 Min Read

Toledo – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on June 26, 2023 at approximately 12:11 A.M. on Shaffer Road near S. Berkey Southern Road in Spencer Township, Lucas County.

A 2008 Honda Accord, was driving east on Shaffer Road. The vehicle traveled off the south side of the road, struck a tree and caught on fire.

Release of the identity of the driver is pending notification of next-of-kin. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire and EMS and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply