State Patrol Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Crash In Lucas County

Toledo – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on June 26, 2023 at approximately 12:11 A.M. on Shaffer Road near S. Berkey Southern Road in Spencer Township, Lucas County.

A 2008 Honda Accord, was driving east on Shaffer Road. The vehicle traveled off the south side of the road, struck a tree and caught on fire.

Release of the identity of the driver is pending notification of next-of-kin. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire and EMS and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.