State Patrol Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Putnam County

PRESS RELEASE – On June 8, 2025, at approximately 11:59 A.M., the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a fatal crash on SR 65 and Road M near Ottawa in Putnam County.

Lisa Kleman, age 43, from Ottawa, Ohio was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse northbound on SR 65. Nancy Gerken, age 74, from Holgate, Ohio was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on SR 65. The vehicle driven by Ms. Kleman crossed the centerline resulting in a head-on collision.

Nancy Gerken was pronounced deceased at the scene and was transported by Feldner Mortuary Service to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Lisa Kleman suffered non-life­ threatening injuries and was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita’s in Lima. Rose Schwab, age 13, from Hamler, Ohio was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Mrs. Gerken. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita’s in Lima.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were transported from the scene by Jim Schmidt Chevrolet. All occupants were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa Fire and Rescue, Glandorf Fire, Putnam County EMS, Ottawa EMS, Columbus Grove EMS, Jim Schmidt Chevrolet, Feldner Mortuary, Mercy Health Life Flight and The Putnam County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages everyone to put their phones down while driving and wear their safety belts. The crash remains under investigation.