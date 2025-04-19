State Representative Jim Hoops Launches Campaign For Ohio State Senate, District 1 At Bryan Event

Bryan, Ohio — State Representative Jim Hoops has officially kicked off his campaign for Ohio State Senate, District 1, with a special event held at Stoney Ridge Winery in Bryan.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM, promises to bring together community leaders and supporters in a show of unity for Hoops’ candidacy.

The kick-off event is hosted by an impressive list of community figures, including Sandy Barber, Bobbie & Jeff Erb, Suzette & Brent Gerken, County Treasurer Kellie and Kevin Gray, County Recorder Wendy Hardy, and many others. The host committee also features prominent local officials like Co. Commission Chair Patti Rockey, Co. Commissioner Terry Rummel, Mayor Carrie & Joshua Schlade, and Dave Swanson.

Event Details

•Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

•Time: 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

•Location: Stoney Ridge Winery, 7144 Williams Co Rd 16, Bryan, OH 43506

Supporters are encouraged to attend the event, which offers various levels of sponsorship, including Chair ($2,500), Host ($1,000), Sponsor ($500), Patron ($250), and Attendee ($50). Contributions are capped at $1,165.67 per individual, PAC, or campaign committee, in compliance with campaign finance regulations.

HOW TO CONTRIBUTE

Donations can be made by check, payable to “Campaign to Elect James M. Hoops,” and mailed to 875 N. High Street, Ste. 300, Columbus, OH 43215. Alternatively, supporters can donate online at jimhoops.com/donate.

For questions or to RSVP, attendees can contact Jennifer Hutchinson at jennifer@ascension-consulting.org or call 724-664-3873.

This campaign launch marks an important step in Representative Hoops’ efforts to transition to the Ohio State Senate. With a strong base of community support, Hoops aims to continue his service to the residents of District 1.

This event is paid for by the Campaign to Elect James M. Hoops.