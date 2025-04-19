Carol Miller (1939 – 2025)

(Swanton Resident)

Carol Louise Miller, age 86, a beacon of faith and a tapestry of talents, left this earthly world Thursday morning, April 17, 2025, at her home in Swanton, Ohio, surrounded by the love of her family.

Carol was born February 7, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio to Harvey Alford and Winifred (Munn) Ward. Carol dedicated her life to education, artistry, and spirituality.

Her academic journey was exemplary, commencing with her graduation from Swanton High School in 1957. She furthered her education by obtaining her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Indiana University, followed by a Master’s degree from Bowling Green State University, and culminating in a Doctorate in Theology from Winebrenner Theological Seminary.

Her passion for learning was mirrored in her vocation; she began her teaching career at several area local school districts, including Chesterfield, Springfield, Liberty Center, and Swanton, nurturing young minds with grace and dedication.

Carol married her beloved husband, John Miller on August 19, 1972. For 13 years, Carol served as a compassionate chaplain for Heartland Hospice, offering solace and guidance to those navigating life’s final passages.

Her unwavering faith was further expressed through her involvement at Bible Temple, where she was not only a devoted member but also a driving force in the Mighty Warrior Prayer Group, traveling to impart the teachings of the Bible to others. For 15 years, she hosted a radio show at WPOS, sharing her insights with listeners and reinforcing her commitment to her faith and community.

Beyond her educational and spiritual contributions, Carol was a remarkable artist, cherished for her accomplished painting and talented piano playing.

She authored a book on how to study the Bible, along with several cookbooks that showcased her culinary expertise, embodying her love for both the written word and the joy of nourishing others.

Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, John, whose partnership and support were foundational to her life’s journey. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Gloria Wagner, and her daughter-in-law, Sue Miller. Her legacy extends to her cherished grandchildren: Tabitha (Turner) King, Tamara (Jesse) Miller, Tiffany Wagner, Tonya (Justin) Queen, Trina Wagner, John Miller, and Matthew Miller, along with ten adoring great-grandchildren who will carry forward her spirit of love and kindness. Additionally, Carol leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will remember her warmth and wisdom.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Jim Miller, sisters, Phyllis Ward and Florence Ort, and her brother, Burton Ward.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 23rd from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services remembering Carol’s life will begin at 12:00 (Noon). Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Kind Hearts Hospice for their loving care of Carol, especially her nurse Joane Rubel who was amazing! Her dedication and outstanding love for Carol was very much appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Proclaim FM (WPOS), 7112 Angola Road, Holland, OH 43528.