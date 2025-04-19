Former Nonprofit Director Indicted In Theft Of $150K

PRESS RELEASE – (TOLEDO, Ohio) — The former director of a Toledo-area nonprofit has been indicted for allegedly stealing at least $150,000 from the organization and its donors, including elderly Ohioans, Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

A Lucas County grand jury this week indicted Thomas Ostrosky, 52, on felony charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft from a person in a protected class, solicitation fraud and telecommunications fraud.

Authorities arrested Ostrosky on Wednesday in Dade City, Florida, where he currently lives. He awaits extradition back to Ohio.

The charges stem from Ostrosky’s management of the Lazarus Experience, a nonprofit he founded in 2017. The organization, no longer in operation, was described as a Christian ministry providing re-entry services to incarcerated men in northwest Ohio.

Yost’s Charitable Law Section investigated the case and is prosecuting it in partnership with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.