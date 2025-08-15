Storywalk Comes To Montpelier’s Iron Horse River Trail

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

Through the efforts of the Montpelier Public Library and the Montpelier Parks and Recreation Department, the village now owns its own Storywalk, which provides opportunities for younger children.

On Wednesday, Storywalk was finally opened to the public and is located on the Iron Horse River Trail off of River Street.

Promoting the importance of early literacy, physical activity, and family time together, Storywalk was founded and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vermont.

Created by Anne Ferguson in 2007, Storywalk has expanded throughout the United States and worldwide in 13 countries, including Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Korea.

According to Montpelier Public Library director Angie Humphrey, plans for the Storywalk project began in 2020, and it took five years to make it a reality.

“Well, it actually came about years and years ago when I saw other libraries doing this and kind of saw it on Facebook or whatever,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey, who has served as library director since 2019, said bringing a Storywalk to Montpelier was at the top of her list of ideas.

“It (Storywalk) was something that I really wanted to see to come to Montpelier,” said Humphrey. “So, I approached the Parks and Recreation Board about this, because I knew it had to go in one of their areas. It just so happens that they were working on developing the Iron Horse River Trail at the time.”

When the Parks and Recreation Board gave approval for the Storywalk project, Humphrey commented that a few people on the village council said to wait a bit because they were trying to obtain funding to pave the trail.

“Folks with strollers would be able to access it or wheelchairs,” Humphrey said. “So, we’ve been dragging our feet since probably about 2020, getting ready and preparing for it.”

In order for Storywalk to become an important facet to the community, Humphrey contacted several Montpelier organizations to help fund the project, covering 20 pedestals throughout Iron Horse River Trail, which will display one page per exhibit base of the featured children’s book chosen by the library.

Several Montpelier area groups have already provided financial support towards Storywalk, which covered the entire cost ($10,000) for the early literacy project.

“I actually sent letters to them and had approached them,” she said. “Also, if we did some speaking engagements, we would put it out there that we were looking for funding for this. If anybody thought this was a great fit for them, we would love to partner with them and have them help us with it.”

She thanked the Montpelier Area Foundation, Montpelier Civic League, Montpelier Rotary Club, Montpelier Teen Library Advisory Group, Friends of the Montpelier Library, Montpelier Police Department Reserves, and the Montpelier Women of the Moose for their financial support towards Storywalk.

Humphrey said that anytime she speaks about Storywalk, its a trademark thing, but they (Kellogg-Hubbard Library) allow her to use it freely as long as you give a nod to them.

For the initial Storywalk Trail book selection, Humphrey chose “Make Way for a Butterfly,” by Ross Burach.

“We try to choose very vibrant storybooks, usually picture books, that really drives your eye,” she commented. “We actually have the first one in the Storywalk right now, “Make Way for a Butterfly.” It’s very colorful, and it’s a great story. It kind of goes along with the trail and nature.”

A dedication ceremony for Storywalk is being planned for mid-to late September.