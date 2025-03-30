Strong Sunday Early Evening Storm Strikes Williams County

By: Jacob Kessler

Strong Storms screamed their way into Williams County this evening, leaving straight-line wind damage in their wake. Reports are still coming in, but pictures and stories of damage are making their rounds on social media both in Williams County and neighboring counties in Indiana.

This damage comes after a tornado warning was issued for the Northern part of Williams County from Indiana and into Hillsdale County, Michigan. At this time, none of the damage reported has been linked to the presence of a tornado.

Storms then continued through Williams County and entered Fulton County, where they began to weaken. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, with a “tornado possible tag” continued for most of the storm’s life both in the rest of Williams County and Fulton County.

Damage from straight line winds aside, a good amount of rain was also seen with this storm. Other areas around the country also saw severe weather, with watches and warnings going from near Canada all the way down to Texas.

The National Weather Service expects more rounds of severe weather to take place in our viewing are this coming Wednesday, April 2nd.

