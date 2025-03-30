BREAKING NEWS: Williams County Under Tornado Warning

A Tornado Warning has been issued for northern Williams County. The National Weather Service reports that this tornadic thunderstorm will primarily affect rural areas in Steuben, southeastern Branch, southwestern Hillsdale, and northwestern Williams Counties. The impacted locations include Camden, Cambria, York, Montgomery, Bridgewater Center, Lake Wilson, Frontier, Pleasant Lake, Nettle Lake, and Ray.

Update – the warning has since expired. There is reported damage and power outages in the area, more reports will follow.