Stryker Archery Team Competes At State Tournament

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)STATE COMPETITION … Stryker Local Schools sent their top 20 archers to compete at the NASP State Tournament in Columbus on Saturday, March 8th. Stryker will be hosting a home tournament on March 14th & 15th with over 700 archers scheduled to compete. Stryker archers are coached by Dustin Maroon and Blake Burkholder. Congratulations to Stryker senior Tara Noble who finished 3rd place overall in the High School Girls Division at the NASP State Tournament in Columbus on Saturday, March 8th. Tara turned in a score of 286/300 and won a shoot off tie breaker.