ARCHIVE PHOTO / THE VILLAGE REPORTERRESIGNATION … Following six seasons as the front man for the Stryker football team, Kent Holsopple submitted his resignation this past week. Holsopple teams went 12-43 during his time, featuring a 6-4 season and the school’s first playoff appearance in 2022. Also, with Holsopple’s leadership, Stryker transitioned from 12-man to 8-man football in 2020. Holsopple will remain the athletic director at Stryker.