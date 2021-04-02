Stryker Elementary Panther Tech Program Receives Donation From School Foundation

DONATION … The Stryker School Foundation donated $2000.00 to the Stryker Elementary Panther Tech Program. The Tech program teaches elementary students how to early on integrate technology. Pictured from left to right: Foundation Trustee – Dan Hughes, Foundation Trustee – Emily Clemens, Stryker Dean of Students – Beth Morr, Foundation Trustee – Kara Price, Foundation Trustee – Cristy Stuckey.