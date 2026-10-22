Under Dogs Top Big Puffs 14-12 In Overtime At Stryker Powder Puff Football Game

BIG PUFFS & UNDER DOGS PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GRABBING FOR THE FLAG … Aubrey Clemens grabs for the flag of Elaina Brenner during the Powder Puff football game at Stryker Sports Complex.

IN PURSUIT … Madison Cherry carries the ball while being pursued by Mikayla Guy.

TOUCHDOWN RUN … Anna Donovan runs the ball in for a touchdown!

Stryker Sports Complex was the site of the Stryker girls Powder Puff football game on Friday, Oct. 16. The Big Puffs in the teal shirts took on the Under Dogs in the black shirts. The rain didn’t dampen the fun and enthusiasm for the teams or for the students and staff that cheered them on! The game ended in an overtime win for the Under Dogs with a score of 14-12. (Information Provided)