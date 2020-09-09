Stryker Falls To Holgate 56-6 In First Game Of New Northern 8 Conference

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

8-MAN FOOTBALL … Payton Woolace unloads a pass with a Holgate defender in his face. VIEW 158 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTOS BY FORREST R. CHURCH, STAFF)

Holgate 56 Stryker 6

Stryker hosted Holgate in their first game as a member of the Northern 8 Conference, a league made up of teams playing 8-man football. Holgate running back Hunter Gerschutz got the scoring started with a 10-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers in front early 6-0.

Stryker responded with a big play from their offense to tie the score 6-6 as Matthew Froelich connected with Kaleb Holsopple on a 64-yard scoring strike.

It was all Holgate from that point on as Gerschutz added two more rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown to push the Holgate lead to 26-6 after one quarter.

Holgate quarterback Gavin Kupersmith added three more passing touchdown and Brandon Hohenberger scored from one-yard out over the final three quarters as Holgate pulled away.

Froelich ended the night for Stryker 2/4 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown. Amos Sloan led the Panthers on defense with 7.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks.