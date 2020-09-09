Donald Shumaker (1941-2020)

Donald F. Shumaker, age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 9:57 A.M. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home. Mr. Shumaker has been affiliated with the Bryan City Schools for nearly 50 years serving as a teacher and Athletic Director for Bryan City Schools for 25 years and he may be best known for calling football games as “The Voice of the Bryan Golden Bears”.

In addition to being Athletic Director, he taught history, health and physical education, coached many sports and was a drivers education instructor. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran church where he gave the children’s sermons for many years, served on Church Counsel and helped in many other areas.

Don was the Bryan Parks and Rec free throw champion for many years having a famous underhand shot. He enjoyed playing golf, “lake life”, boating, traveling and spending time with friends, whether it was playing cards or having dinner.

Donald F. Shumaker was born on August 2, 1941, in Delta, Ohio, the son of Clarence “Dutch” H. and Alice I. (Stickley) Shumaker. Don graduated from Delta High School and received his Bachelor Degree from Morehead State College where he also played collegiate baseball. He married Marleen K. Onweller on June 7, 1964 in Delta and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Lisa (Mike Maxcy) Northcutt and Tiffany (Joe) Posey and his grandson, Miles Posey, all of Bryan; bonus grandchildren, Hannah, Haley and Joshua Maxcy and Megan (Preston) Vonderwell and their daughter, Mara; his mother, Alice Shumaker, of Wauseon and brother, Tom (Candy) Shumaker, of Delta.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence “Dutch” Shumaker and brother, Larry Shumaker.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks to prevent spreading the virus. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 P.M. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Bryan Athletic Boosters or Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.