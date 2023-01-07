Stryker @ Fayette Girls Varsity Basketball

Stryker 51 Fayette 14

FAYETTE – Sage Woolace rung up 18 points for Stryker (9-2, 2-0 BBC) who dominated on both ends of the floor to cruise past Fayette 51-14.

Kelsie Storrs had six points to lead the Eagles (1-11, 0-2) effort.

STRYKER (51) – Froelich 0; Woolace 18; Leupp 0; Ruffer 2; Fulk 5; Ramon 7; Creighton 0; Wickerham 4; Myers 6; Rethmel 4; Oberlin 5; Totals: 15-5-8 – 51

FAYETTE (14) – Sinks 0; D. Storrs 0; Kovar 0; Powers 2; Gorsuch 1; Brown 0; K. Storrs 6; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 0; Schang 5; Totals: 3-2-2 – 14

STRYKER 17 18 10 6 – 51

FAYETTE 5 5 3 1 – 14

JUNIOR VARSITY: Stryker, 31-27

