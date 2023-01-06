Evergreen @ Delta Boys Varsity Basketball

Evergreen 40 Delta 35

DELTA – Evergreen (6-3, 1-0 NWOAL) jumped out to a 26-14 lead at halftime and survived a big second half by Delta to open NWOAL play with a win at Delta.

Evergreen’s Eli Keifer paced all scorers with 18 points while Bryce Gillen and Nolan Risner led the Panthers (6-2, 0-1) with 10 each.

EVERGREEN (40) – Keifer 18; Woodring 8; Gillen 7; Hudik 3; Dunbar 4; Totals: 11-4-6 – 40

DELTA (35) – Ju. Ruple 3; Gibbons 2; Knapp 2; Gillen 10; Ja. Ruple 8; Risner 10; Totals: 10-4-3 – 35

EVERGREEN 12 14 7 7 – 40

DELTA 2 12 14 7 – 35

JUNIOR VARSITY: Evergreen, 43-29

