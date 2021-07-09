Stryker First Baptist Church Having A Weekend Mission Emphasis

Tom & Paula Carr

Bob & Lois Gillespie

Stryker First Baptist Church will be having a weekend Mission Emphasis on July 17 & 18. The church is located on Route 191 at Church and West streets.

Bob Gillespie will be speaking at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. He and his wife, Lois, are with Reasons For Hope. He is a gifted presenter of Creation apologetics. Bob’s father, Dallas, was the pastor at First Baptist from 1969 to 1976.

On Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. the missionary couples will be participating in a panel discussion moderated by retired by retired missionary Barb Love.

Then Tom Carr will be speaking at the 10:15 a.m. service. His wife Paula will be with the children’s ministry. The Carr’s were first appointed by the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism in 1991 as church planters in Japan.

They served in that capacity for twenty years while contributing to the ministry of three Japanese churches. Recently his ministry has changed to that of training rural pastors in Asia, loaned by ABWE to partner with Tri-M.

To conclude the day attendees will be anticipating a carry-in dinner, the first in two years.