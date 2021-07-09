St. Mary Catholic Church In Edgerton Hosting Fr. Michael Moore

St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton is hosting Fr. Michael Moore, St. Patrick Fathers, to help us grow spiritually.

Come and be touched at the Parish Mission with Fr. Michael’s reflections on “Parables: Messages of Acceptance Delivered Calmly but Effectively in Sometimes Hostile Settings”.

He will be presenting Mass with reflections twice daily the week of July 19-22. Each day the same reflection will be given at 9 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville and then repeated at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton.

The daily reflections include: Monday: Why Did Jesus Use Parables?, Tuesday: The Parable of the Weeds Among Wheat”, Wednesday: The Parable of the Hidden Treasure, and Thursday: The Kingdom of God Within Us.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will take place each day during the Mission at St. Mary. For more information contact St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-298-2540.