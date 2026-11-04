Stryker Homecoming Court Gets Ready To Reign

HOMECOMING COURT … Front Row: Avery Blevins (Sophomore), Viviana Singer (Senior), Queen Aubrey Clemens, Makayla Guy (Junior), Addison Stuckey (Freshman). Back Row: Ayden Rodriguez (Sophomore), Chandler Lloyd (Senior), King Ethan Beltran, Nathen Ryan (Junior), Brantley Shock (Freshman).
Stryker High School will hold its Homecoming ceremony Saturday, Dec. 12. Elected to the 2026 Homecoming Court are Queen Aubrey Clemens and King Ethan Beltran, along with seniors Viviana Singer and Chandler Lloyd; juniors Makayla Guy and Nathen Ryan; sophomores Avery Blevins and Ayden Rodriguez; and freshmen Addison Stuckey and Brantley Shock.
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