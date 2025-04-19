Stryker High School FFA Tours The Federal Aerospace Institute

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

AEROSPACE TOUR … Stryker High School FFA toured the Federal Aerospace Institute at the Toledo Airport on Friday, April 4th. The experience ignited passion for aviation in our students and provided them with a deeper understanding of the field. We appreciate their commitment to educating the next generation of aviation professionals. Pictured are Andrew Batterson, Walker Wyse, Mike Damms, Hunter Lasley, Weldon Wyse, Owen Zachrich, Rustin Nafziger, Austin Werts, Abram Batterson.