Nevaya Deck Of Edon Named Purdue Fort Wayne Top 50 Recipient For 2025

PRESS RELEASE – Purdue University Fort Wayne has chosen its next classes of Exemplar and Top 50 recipients. These students not only excel academically, they go above and beyond in their communities.

Since 2016, Purdue University Fort Wayne has also recognized a larger group of Mastodons for their enthusiasm and success in making the most of their full student experience.

Called simply the Top 50, these individuals have high GPAs; excel in university activities, events, and organizations; and demonstrate strong community engagement across Fort Wayne and in their hometowns.

Students must meet specific qualifications and apply to be considered in the selection process.

Among those selected in the Top 50 was Nevaya Deck of Edon. Deck is a senior and majoring in Human Services.