Caroline H. Gretick (1937 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Caroline H. Gretick, 89, of Bryan, Ohio, died on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Gretick of Bryan; her daughter, Kirsten (Bernard) Gretick Kunerth of Luxembourg; and her son, David (Tracy) Hogue Gretick of Cleveland, Ohio. Her parents, Lorin and Velna Hogue of Bryan, preceded her in death. Caroline will be forever missed by her beloved “sisters”, Deborah, Goldie and Linda.

Caroline, a Bryan native, graduated from BHS in 1954 and from Northwestern University in 1958 with a degree in Education. Early working years were spent teaching at various elementary schools where she and her husband were living at that time. In Bryan, she was instrumental in the formation of the local Montessori preschool and, with a friend, initiated and served as a teacher for the new Bryan Headstart Program for its first five years.

Caroline was employed at Bryan Hospital as administrative assistant for the new Bryan Area Health Education Center (BAHEC) program led by Dr. Allen Jackson. Additionally, she worked for Rusty Brunicardi, Hospital Administrator, as Continuing Medical Education (CME) Coordinator for the benefit of hospital staff physicians. During those years, she also created and conducted a survey of nearby county hospitals and members of their medical staff, which resulted in the Certificate of Need required for purchase of the very first C.T. Scan Unit in our area.

That part of her life was interrupted when she was afflicted with an illness caused by a brain disorder. Her diagnosis was: Major Clinical Depression. At that time, depression was generally misunderstood, and those suffering from it were confronted with both stigma and prejudice. Consequently, Caroline spent the rest of her life before retirement working to alleviate that situation both through volunteer activities and as an employee of the Four County ADAMs Board.

She received awards from the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance national organization headquartered in Chicago for the establishment and leading of support groups throughout the area; the ADAMS Board, for her contribution to the mental health component overall; and finally, the Athena Award.

Caroline was an active member and president of the Bryan Women’s Welcome Club, the Williams County Panhellenic Association, and the Claire Newcomer Club. She also belonged to the Bryan Civic League. Currently she was enjoying and participating in the Novel Ideas Book Club and playing Mahjong twice a week in company with dear friends.

Caroline’s family is planning a visitation and gathering of friends to be held early this Summer. A private graveside service will take place at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the ADAMS Board, directed for use by their Mental Health Services component.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.