Teresa I. Reckner (1953 – 2026)

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(Swanton Resident; Retired From Fulton County Health Center) Teresa Irene Reckner, age 72, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Wednesday afternoon, November 4, 2026, at Embassy of Swanton surrounded by her loving family. Teresa was born November 14, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Joseph Anthony and Johanna Ruth (Baker) Schwind. Teresa attended St. Mary’s School in Assumption during her childhood and was a 1972 graduate of Evergreen High School. On October 28, 1978, she married her beloved husband, James E. Reckner. Teresa worked for The Pilliod Cabinet Company in Swanton until it closed, and retired from Fulton County Health Center in housekeeping.

When her kids were growing up she loved taking summer vacations with her family and hanging out at the beach. She enjoyed eating out on the weekends and going on walks at the Toledo Metroparks. She had fun playing Bunco with her friends. She loved seeing her family at the annual Baker Reunions. In her later years she enjoyed going on walks at Oak Openings. Teresa looked forward to playing Bingo with her family. She loved going to art & craft shows. Teresa loved Halloween and Christmas time and decorating for the holidays. She really enjoyed traveling with her husband and camping at Yogi Bear and Cedar Point. Teresa was an active member of St. Richard’s Catholic Parish. Most of all she loved being a Grandma Tia to her six grandchildren.

Teresa is survived by her husband of 48 years, James Reckner; daughters, Heather (Eric) Waldron and Jamie (Robert) Avery; grandchildren, Levi, Logan (Makayla), Kylie, Elizabeth, Liliana, and Alyssa; her sisters, Dianne (Don) Medley, Darlene (Maurie) Schulz, Maria (David) Linke and Edith Schwind; brothers, Joseph (Michelle) Schwind, John (Vicki) Schwind and Michael Schwind; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 9th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service led by Fr. Eric Culler will be held at 6:30 pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday, November 10th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Jeremy Miller presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard’s Church c/o Life Teen, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558.