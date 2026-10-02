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Stryker Kindergartner Wins Third Place In Barnyard Friends Coloring Contest

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
BARNYARD FRIENDS WINNER … Congratulations to Callan Schoen, a kindergartner at Stryker Local Schools, for winning third place in the Flo Chirra Memorial Barnyard Friends Coloring Contest.

 

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