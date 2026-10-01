Archbold’s Northwest State Marks Manufacturing Month, Connects Students With Careers

Archbold, Ohio – Northwest State Community College is joining manufacturers, educators, and workforce partners across Ohio and the nation in celebrating Manufacturing Month this October while highlighting pathways into in-demand careers.

Gov. Mike DeWine has proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Ohio, joining the nationwide observance underscoring the importance of modern manufacturing and the need to prepare the next generation of skilled workers.

Manufacturing Day, or MFG Day, encourages manufacturers and educational institutions to open their doors to students, families, educators, and community leaders to showcase modern manufacturing. MFG Day will be observed Friday, Oct. 2, with events continuing throughout the month.

Manufacturing remains the backbone of Ohio’s economy, with the sector generating $137.9 billion in manufacturing GDP in 2024 and employing more than 687,000 Ohioans in 2023, according to the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association’s (OMA) 2025 Ohio Manufacturing Counts report. Ohio ranks fifth nationally in manufacturing output and third in manufacturing employment.

The industry’s workforce need is just as significant, with approximately 35,000 new entry-level operators and mid-level technicians required each year to support continued investment and growth, according to the OMA. Ohio’s 22 community colleges are helping answer that call by providing affordable, hands-on education and training aligned with local employers. Together, the colleges serve nearly 250,000 Ohioans annually and maintain more than 1,000 employer partnerships.

“Ohio manufacturers need a strong pipeline of people with the skills to step into good careers and grow with the industry,” said Ryan Augsburger, president of the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association.

“Community colleges are critical partners in that work, giving students hands-on training, real-world experience and direct pathways to manufacturing careers,” he said.

At Northwest State, students can prepare for manufacturing careers through Automation, Industrial Maintenance, Industrial Welding, Engineering Technology (electrical and mechanical), and Semiconductor Manufacturing. Students learn using our state-of-the-art labs, and gain real-world experience through apprenticeships, internships, co-ops, or employer partnerships.

Northwest State will offer Manufacturing Day events for area high school students, educators, and employers during Manufacturing Month on October 9, 16, and 23. These invitation-only events are led by the Advanced Manufacturing Consortium (AMC), an employer-led sector partnership that works to strengthen the manufacturing talent pipeline across northwest Ohio. Through MFG Day, the AMC connects local manufacturers directly with high school students, giving students an opportunity to see modern manufacturing firsthand and experience the skills used in today’s manufacturing careers.

“Our manufacturers recognize that building the next generation of talent starts by giving students meaningful exposure to the industry,” said Tori Atkinson, Executive Director of the Advanced Manufacturing Consortium. “MFG Day allows students to interact directly with local employers, experience the skills used in modern manufacturing and learn about rewarding career pathways available in their own communities. These connections help students better understand what manufacturing looks like today and the opportunities that can be available to them after high school.”

“Manufacturing Month highlights the exciting careers taking shape across Ohio and the essential role that community colleges play as the gateway to these opportunities,” said Avi Zaffini, president and CEO of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.

“Our 22 colleges work side by side with employers to provide affordable, hands-on training that leads to in-demand careers while helping manufacturers build the skilled workforce they need to compete and grow,” Zaffini said.

Northwest State offers flexible pathways for recent high school graduates, adults changing careers, and workers who want to build new skills. Students can begin with a short-term certificate, and move into an associate degree pathway or earn additional credentials. With a variety of class days, times and modalities, students can continue learning while they work.

Students, parents, and career changers can explore job descriptions, pay information, career pathways, and education requirements at MakingOhio.com. They can also visit Chip City Adventures, an interactive collection of eLearning modules created by Columbus State Community College and the Ohio Association of Community Colleges with funding from Intel, to explore entry-level careers in manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, biopharma manufacturing, and electric vehicles.

For more information about Northwest State’s manufacturing programs, Manufacturing Month events, or enrollment, visit NorthwestState.edu, or call 419-267-5511.

Northwest State Community College is an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education that has served northwest Ohio since 1969. Northwest State is committed to providing a quality, affordable education with personal attention and small class sizes. The College offers associate degrees with numerous transfer options, short-term certificate programs, and workforce training programs designed to meet the needs of local businesses and industries. For more information, visit NorthwestState.edu or call 419.267.5511.