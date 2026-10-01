Pulaski Garden Club Announces 2026 Williams County Fair Flower Show Winners

BEST OF SHOW… Pulaski Garden Club applauds member Becky Hill for her beautiful horticulture Best of Show display of vegetables. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

The Pulaski Garden Club is happy to announce the winners in the 2026 Williams County Fair Floriculture Shows. “Blooming Through the Decades” was the theme for this year in keeping with the club’s centennial year celebration.

First show Green Thumb Award went to Sue Goebel, Stryker. Second show Green Thumb Award recipient was Rozetta Luke, Montpelier. Judges Distinction Award recipient was Cam Miller, Bryan. The Indoor Gardener was won by Wendy Hendricks, Montpelier.

Eighty-nine youth and adults participated in the Kids Day flower arrangement activity with the flower specimen exhibits. An educational exhibit entitled, “Incredible Edibles-Flowers” was designed by Carol Wheeler, Bryan.

To follow the theme of the flower show, the title for each floral artistic design was a different decade in history. The first show floral designs and winners are as follows:

“Watching the Years Go By”, a planter division using a chair and geraniums: 1st place – Cam Miller, Bryan. 2nd place – Kay Beck, Bryan. 3rd place – Rozetta Luke, Montpelier.

“1920s”, Small Design 5-12”: 1st place – Carol Wheeler, Bryan. 2nd place – Rozetta Luke, Montpelier. 3rd place – Sandy Oberlin, Bryan.

“1930s”, Still Life – a grouping by which a story is told or theme interpreted: 1st place – Kay Beck, Bryan. 2nd place and People’s Choice Award – Regina Partee, Bryan. 3rd place – Cam Miller, Bryan. Judges Distinction – Jess Tracey, Montpelier.

“1940s”, Period Mass Bouquet – with crock, pitcher or vase: 1st place – Kay Beck, Bryan. 2nd place – Theresa Beal, Montpelier. 3rd place – Sue Goebel, Stryker.

“1950s”, Creative Design using an antique garden tool: 1st place – Kay Beck, Bryan. 2nd place – Regina Partee, Bryan. 3rd place – Sue Goebel, Stryker.

“1960s”, Alfresco Table – picnic basket: 1st place and Best of Show – Kay Beck, Bryan. 2nd place – Regina Partee, Bryan. 3rd place – Theresa Beal, Montpelier.

Junior Division Under Age 12, USA 250 Birthday, dried arrangement: 1st place – Briggsley Roan, age 7, Bryan.

The second show designs and winners are as follows:

“1970s”, Op Art – abstract kinetic three-dimensional design with optical illusion: 1st place – Regina Partee, Bryan. 2nd place – Kay Beck, Bryan. 3rd place – Rozetta Luke, Montpelier.

“1980s”, Creative Design using an ’80s theme: Judges Distinction and 1st place – Regina Partee, Bryan. 2nd place – Cam Miller, Bryan. 3rd place – Sue Goebel, Stryker. People’s Choice Award – Barb Deetz, Montpelier.

“2000s”, Motorized Design – three-dimensional design with a motor: 1st place – Regina Partee, Bryan. 2nd place – Rozetta Luke, Montpelier. 3rd place – Kay Beck, Bryan.

“2026”, Hanging Design Type 2 – USA 250 Birthday using dried floral: Best of Show and 1st place – Regina Partee, Bryan. 2nd place – Sue Goebel, Stryker. 3rd place – Rozetta Luke, Montpelier.

“Futuristic”, Spatial Thrust – defined by two strong, straight, parallel placements: 1st place – Regina Partee, Bryan. 2nd place – Kay Beck, Bryan. 3rd place – Cam Miller, Bryan.

The Pulaski Garden Club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Pulaski United Methodist Church and is open to anyone interested in gardening.