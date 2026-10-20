Stryker Panthers Football To Join Southern Central Athletic Association In Fall 2027

STRYKER, Ohio – The Stryker Local Schools Athletic Department is pleased to announce that Stryker High School has been approved to join the Southern Central Athletic Association (SCAA) as a football-only member beginning in fall 2027.

The SCAA Board of Directors approved Stryker’s membership application by a strong majority vote Oct. 14. The Michigan-based 8-player football conference currently consists of 17 schools competing in three divisions across southern Michigan.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the SCAA,” said Stryker Athletic Director Kent Holsopple.

“We appreciate the confidence and support of the SCAA Board of Directors and look forward to building strong relationships with our new conference partners while providing our student-athletes with a quality, competitive football experience.”

The 2026 season will be Stryker’s final season in the Northern 8 Football Conference, which it helped establish in 2020 alongside Danbury, Holgate and Toledo Christian.

“We are proud to have been a founding member of the Northern 8 and appreciate the relationships and opportunities the conference has provided our football program.

“We want to thank Northern 8 Commissioner Lynn Groll and our fellow members for their partnership and wish them continued success,” Holsopple added.

This transition reflects Stryker’s commitment to maintaining a competitive and sustainable 8-player football program. Stryker will remain a proud member of the Buckeye Border Conference (BBC) for all other sports.

Additional information regarding the 2027 football schedule will be announced as it becomes available.