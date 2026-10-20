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JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Review Fire Levy Options, Discuss Road Maintenance

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JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – Jefferson Township trustees reviewed fire levy options, discussed road maintenance priorities and received updates on township equipment during their regular meeting Monday, October 19.

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