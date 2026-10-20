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Archbold Homecoming 2026: Grady Short & Daylin Bosco Named King & Queen

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Archbold High School celebrated its 2026 Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 16, with the presentation of this year’s Homecoming Court before the Bluestreaks’ football game. Grady Short and Daylin Bosco were honored as King and Queen, and Kash Ruffer and Alex Dominique took part as Homecoming Prince and Princess. See both pages below, with photos by Jacob Kessler.

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