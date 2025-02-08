Stryker Pastor To Take Missionary Trip To Nepal

Pastor Sean Ingram, the pastor of Frist Baptist Church in Stryker, will be one of our four pastors and missionaries going to Nepal to do two intensive weeks of theological training during February 19 to March 8.

This will be Pastor Ingram’s second teaching trip to Nepal, but he has also done three such trips to Mongolia.

This group will be team-teaching under the auspices of Tom Carr, a missionary with the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism. Of necessity each of the four teams will be using a translator as they teach.

The three tracks this trip are: Theology, Exposition and Practical Ministry. Students who are able to complete the two-year cycle of modules will receive the equivalent of a seminary education.

After the first week the team will move to a second location to do a similar set of modules for a different group.

Each group of students usually consists of 20 to 25 Nepalese pastors who come from areas that lack such specialized resources.

The teaching team covers all the expenses for the students except for the travel to get there. Some of the travel is often with much difficulty and the teaching locations can also be a challenge.