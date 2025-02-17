Stryker Principal Dave Schultz Celebrates Retirement With Community

(PHOTO BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

RETIREMENT … Stryker Principal Dave Schultz (right) celebrates with the public at his retirement party. Here Schultz is pictured with former school board member Ed Ruffer.

Dave Schultz is a familiar name around the community of Stryker. Many knew him as their principal, some knew him as their coach, or even their teacher.

On Friday, February 14th, 2025, Stryker Local Schools hosted a retirement party in honor of principal Dave Schultz.

The public was invited to an open house from 3:00-4:30 PM to celebrate and congratulate Schultz on his accomplishment, just before the Stryker Panthers basketball game that evening.

Refreshments, snacks, balloons, and party decorations filled the courtyard section of the school. Many gathered to speak with Schultz and enjoy the gathering.

Schultz served as principal of Stryker for the past 11 years. Before this, he also taught, held the position as the head coach of the boys varsity basketball team, took the role of athletic director, and served as the dean of students for 21 years.

Schultz was very involved with his community of Stryker. Many knew his friendly face around the area, and he remarked how good the town has been to him since he moved there. He said, “I couldn’t ask for a better community to work for”.

Schultz had always thought coaching would be a fun job. After thinking it over, he decided to go back to school to obtain his teaching degree. This led to him coaching the varsity boys basketball team for three years.

When asked about his greatest accomplishment, Schultz mentioned the VOAG program. Starting the VOAG department and the expansion it has seen has been one of the many highlights of his job as principal.

A challenge that he faced was enrollment numbers slowly declining. However, he stated that the VOAG program among other additions to the school have helped keep kids involved with the school and draw more students in around the area that were interested in these types of programs Stryker had to offer. Schultz also mentioned that he believed Stryker has the “best FFA programs in the area”.

Schultz gave a large thanks to his boss, Nate Johnson, who he believed was the greatest boss.

The celebration had a large turnout and was a great success. Many were able to give well wishes and congratulations to Dave on his retirement.