Stryker Rotary Club Adjusts Meeting Schedule

The Stryker club continues to be active during the pandemic through technology. We have decided that old dogs can learn new tricks. During the meeting it was decided to send in the money that had been raised in a past event for the Polio Plus Campaign.

The club has been meeting every two weeks but decided that they would reschedule a meeting during the holiday season. The next meeting is scheduled for December 15th with a speaker. The club scheduled the first meeting in January for January 12th, 2021. The club is open to visitors at our meetings and invite you to join in from your computer. The link to join the December 15th meeting is below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88331314102?pwd=dUI0ODR3R0M1YkFHTnRJNEhBY045dz09

Meeting ID: 883 3131 4102

Passcode: 798885