Stryker Rotary Enjoys Brisket Made By Good Neighbor BBQ

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Austin Bard, owner of Good Neighbor BBQ, provided samples and discussed his business at the regular meeting of the Stryker Rotary Club.

Austin has been in this business for six years, but during the last year made the change to his full-time occupation. He has plans for growth and open to new methods of marketing his products.

Good Neighbor BBQ’s main location is just south of the Marathon station on Main Street in Bryan.

Current equipment is also susceptible to cold temperatures limiting his presence to times temperature is above freezing.

Austin also told the club he will be present during the Cruise Ins during the coming season and is looking forward to the additional exposure to the public. The samples of brisket Austin provided were enjoyed by all.

Austin does all his cooking with wood. He prefers actual wood, Oak or Ash, but will use wood pellets when firewood is not available.

The meals Good Neighbor BBQ has been offering feature pulled pork and brisket with sides that include coleslaw and baked beans.

Those in the club who had purchased from him had very good remarks concerning the quality and taste of the meal.

One additional event during the meeting was the presentation of a card and gift to Renee Isaac, who is an honorary member and loyal attendee of the Stryker Rotary Club meetings and events.

Austin is pictured above holding the brisket before he cut off samples for the Rotary members to sample.